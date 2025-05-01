9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance / Problem 3
Problem 3
A manufacturing company is evaluating the consistency in the weight of metal washers produced during a recent upgrade to their production line. The company claims that the variability in washer weight is less than . After analyzing a sample, the test yields a -value of . What conclusion can be drawn regarding the null hypothesis? Does the evidence support the company’s claim? What do the results indicate about the new production system?