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Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance / Problem 3
Problem 3

A manufacturing company is evaluating the consistency in the weight of metal washers produced during a recent upgrade to their production line. The company claims that the variability in washer weight is less than 0.07000 g0.07000\(\text{ g}\). After analyzing a sample, the test yields a pp-value of 0.00270.0027. What conclusion can be drawn regarding the null hypothesis? Does the evidence support the company’s claim? What do the results indicate about the new production system?