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Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance / Problem 2
Problem 2

A meal delivery company had a standard deviation of 2.52.5 minutes in delivery times under its old logistics system. After switching to a new route optimization algorithm, the company recorded the following delivery times (in minutes) for a simple random sample of 1212 deliveries:
31.2,30.9,32.1,29.8,31.5,30.2,32.7,31.0,30.6,31.9,30.7,31.331.2, 30.9, 32.1, 29.8, 31.5, 30.2, 32.7, 31.0, 30.6, 31.9, 30.7, 31.3
At the 0.050.05 significance level, test the claim that the new system results in less variation in delivery times than the old system (i.e., the standard deviation is less than 2.52.5 minutes).