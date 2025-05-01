A meal delivery company had a standard deviation of 2.5 2.5 minutes in delivery times under its old logistics system. After switching to a new route optimization algorithm, the company recorded the following delivery times (in minutes) for a simple random sample of 12 12 deliveries:

31.2 , 30.9 , 32.1 , 29.8 , 31.5 , 30.2 , 32.7 , 31.0 , 30.6 , 31.9 , 30.7 , 31.3 31.2, 30.9, 32.1, 29.8, 31.5, 30.2, 32.7, 31.0, 30.6, 31.9, 30.7, 31.3