9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance / Problem 2
Problem 2
A meal delivery company had a standard deviation of minutes in delivery times under its old logistics system. After switching to a new route optimization algorithm, the company recorded the following delivery times (in minutes) for a simple random sample of deliveries:
At the significance level, test the claim that the new system results in less variation in delivery times than the old system (i.e., the standard deviation is less than minutes).