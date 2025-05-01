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Poisson Distribution
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Poisson Distribution
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5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables / Poisson Distribution / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which statement best defines the Poisson distribution and its parameter lambda?
A
A model for repeated independent trials with two outcomes where lambda is the probability of success on a single trial across a fixed number of trials.
B
A discrete uniform model where lambda is the median count of occurrences per interval and indicates symmetry of the distribution around that count.
C
A probability model for counts of occurrences in a fixed interval where lambda is the average number of occurrences in that interval.
D
A continuous distribution for measuring time between events where lambda denotes the variance of the interarrival times across a continuous timeline and controls the spread of the distribution.
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