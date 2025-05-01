Statistics
A survey of 1818 pharmacy technicians recorded the number of hours they worked last week:
28 32 34 36 32 30 31 34 36 50 35 33 32 34 48 42 30 3428~~32~~34~~36~~32~~30~~31~~34~~36~~50~~35~~33~~32~~34~~48~~42~~30~~34
Display the data using a stem-and-leaf plot and describe any patterns.
Two running clubs recorded the ages of their members. Display the data using a back-to-back stem-and-leaf plot.
Club A: 26 32 45 51 57 62 34 38 41 49 53 60 65 68 72 50 36 3226~~32~~45~~51~~57~~62~~34~~38~~41~~49~~53~~60~~65~~68~~72~~50~~36~~32
Club B: 20 19 46 22 29 25 42 23 31 33 50 39 27 44 18 48 36 5420~~19~~46~~22~~29~~25~~42~~23~~31~~33~~50~~39~~27~~44~~18~~48~~36~~5420 19 46 22 29 25 42 23 31 33 50 39 27 44 18 48 36 54
The homework grades of 1111 students in a physics class are:
84, 91, 77, 89, 82, 95, 78, 86, 90, 87, 9384,~91,~77,~89,~82,~95,~78,~86,~90,~87,~93
Display these data in a stem-and-leaf plot, using one line per stem.
Which of the following stemplots correctly represents the data: 22, 24, 26, 28, 30?
Create a stemplot for the following data: 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21.