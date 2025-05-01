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A nutritionist randomly assigned students to receive either a regular () or extra-large () smoothie before class. After class, the nutritionist measured how much smoothie each student drank. The students with the regular smoothie drank an average of with a standard deviation of . The students with the extra-large smoothie drank an average of with a standard deviation of . Construct a confidence interval for the difference in mean smoothie consumption between the two groups.
A psychologist measures the difference in reaction time (in seconds) for participants before and after consuming caffeine. The mean difference () is seconds, with a standard deviation of seconds. Assume the differences are normally distributed with no outliers. Test at the significance level whether the mean difference in reaction time is greater than .
A researcher is studying the variability in blood glucose levels between two groups of diabetic patients. Group A () receives a new medication, while group B () receives a placebo. The standard deviation of blood glucose levels in group A is , and in group B it is . Assume blood glucose levels are normally distributed. At the significance level, is the standard deviation in group A significantly higher than in group B?
A company compares the mean monthly sales (in units) of two sales teams.
Team X: , , .
Team Y: , , .
Construct a confidence interval for the difference in mean sales ().
A company wants to test if the difference in average weekly hours worked by employees in its city A and city B offices is equal to hours. The following data are collected:
City A: , ,
City B: , ,
Test versus at . What is your conclusion?