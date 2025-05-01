A company wants to test if the difference in average weekly hours worked by employees in its city A and city B offices is equal to 3 3 hours. The following data are collected:

City A: x ˉ 1 = 42 \(\bar{x}\)_1 = 42 , n 1 = 25 n_1 = 25 , σ 1 = 5 \(\sigma\)_1 = 5

City B: x ˉ 2 = 38 \(\bar{x}\)_2 = 38 , n 2 = 30 n_2 = 30 , σ 2 = 6 \(\sigma\)_2 = 6