10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Means - Known Variance / Problem 1
Problem 1
A nutritionist randomly assigned students to receive either a regular () or extra-large () smoothie before class. After class, the nutritionist measured how much smoothie each student drank. The students with the regular smoothie drank an average of with a standard deviation of . The students with the extra-large smoothie drank an average of with a standard deviation of . Construct a confidence interval for the difference in mean smoothie consumption between the two groups.