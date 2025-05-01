A nutritionist randomly assigned 65 65 students to receive either a regular ( 150 mL 150\(\text{ mL}\) ) or extra-large ( 300 mL 300\(\text{ mL}\) ) smoothie before class. After class, the nutritionist measured how much smoothie each student drank. The 32 32 students with the regular smoothie drank an average of 92.4 mL 92.4\(\text{ mL}\) with a standard deviation of 18.2 mL 18.2\(\text{ mL}\) . The 33 33 students with the extra-large smoothie drank an average of 121.7 mL 121.7\(\text{ mL}\) with a standard deviation of 15.5 mL 15.5\(\text{ mL}\) . Construct a 95 % 95\% confidence interval for the difference in mean smoothie consumption between the two groups.