10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Means - Known Variance / Problem 3
Problem 3
A researcher is studying the variability in blood glucose levels between two groups of diabetic patients. Group A () receives a new medication, while group B () receives a placebo. The standard deviation of blood glucose levels in group A is , and in group B it is . Assume blood glucose levels are normally distributed. At the significance level, is the standard deviation in group A significantly higher than in group B?