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Two Means - Known Variance
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Means - Known Variance / Problem 3
Problem 3

A researcher is studying the variability in blood glucose levels between two groups of diabetic patients. Group A (n=51n=51) receives a new medication, while group B (n=51n=51) receives a placebo. The standard deviation of blood glucose levels in group A is 22.5 mg/dL22.5 \(\text{ mg/dL}\), and in group B it is 15.3 mg/dL15.3\(\text{ mg/dL}\). Assume blood glucose levels are normally distributed. At the α=0.01 \(\alpha\) = 0.01 significance level, is the standard deviation in group A significantly higher than in group B?