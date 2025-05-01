A researcher is studying the variability in blood glucose levels between two groups of diabetic patients. Group A ( n = 51 n=51 ) receives a new medication, while group B ( n = 51 n=51 ) receives a placebo. The standard deviation of blood glucose levels in group A is 22.5 mg/dL 22.5 \(\text{ mg/dL}\) , and in group B it is 15.3 mg/dL 15.3\(\text{ mg/dL}\) . Assume blood glucose levels are normally distributed. At the α = 0.01 \(\alpha\) = 0.01 significance level, is the standard deviation in group A significantly higher than in group B?