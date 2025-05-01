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Two Variances and F Distribution
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Variances and F Distribution / Problem 5
Problem 5

Determine the critical FF-value for a right-tailed test with a value α=0.025 \(\alpha\) = 0.025 , numerator degrees of freedom value of d.f.N=4d.f.N=4, and denominator degrees of freedom value of d.f.D=10 d.f.D = 10 .