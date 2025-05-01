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Two Variances and F Distribution
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Problem 5
Two Variances and F Distribution
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10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Variances and F Distribution / Problem 5
Problem 5
Determine the critical
F
F
-value for a right-tailed test with a value
α
=
0.025
\(\alpha\) = 0.025
, numerator degrees of freedom value of
d
.
f
.
N
=
4
d.f.N=4
, and denominator degrees of freedom value of
d
.
f
.
D
=
10
d.f.D = 10
.
A
5.96
5.96
B
4.42
4.42
C
5.25
5.25
D
4.12
4.12
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