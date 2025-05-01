Statistics
In a delivery service, the time for a package to be delivered is uniformly distributed between 1010 and 3030 minutes. Find the probability that the delivery time is between 1515 and 2525 minutes.
A customer at a café orders a coffee, and the time it takes for the coffee to be prepared is uniformly distributed between 55 and 1515 minutes. What is the maximum time, in minutes, within which there is a 90%90\% probability the coffee will be ready?
Which two conditions must a function meet to be considered a valid probability density function (pdf)?
Which reasoning correctly explains why P(X = c) = 0 for a continuous random variable with a well-defined pdf?
A continuous random variable has pdf f(x)=k( x ) on [0,2] where f(x)=ax+b produces a triangular density with f(0)=0 and f(2)=1. Determine P(0.5 ≤ X ≤ 1.5).