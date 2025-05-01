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Uniform Distribution
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Problem 5
Uniform Distribution
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6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables / Uniform Distribution / Problem 5
Problem 5
A continuous random variable has pdf f(x)=k( x ) on [0,2] where f(x)=ax+b produces a triangular density with f(0)=0 and f(2)=1. Determine P(0.5 ≤ X ≤ 1.5).
A
0.25
B
0.5
C
0.4
D
0.75
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