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Uniform Distribution
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables / Uniform Distribution / Problem 5
Problem 5

A continuous random variable has pdf f(x)=k( x ) on [0,2] where f(x)=ax+b produces a triangular density with f(0)=0 and f(2)=1. Determine P(0.5 ≤ X ≤ 1.5).