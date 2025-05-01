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Uniform Distribution
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Uniform Distribution
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6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables / Uniform Distribution / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which reasoning correctly explains why P(X = c) = 0 for a continuous random variable with a well-defined pdf?
A
Because continuous random variables are deterministic and always take the same value, making the probability of any other single point zero while that single value is one.
B
Because a single point has zero width, the area under the pdf over that point is zero, and with infinitely many possible values, probability for any exact value is zero.
C
Because discrete approximations must be used to evaluate P(X=c), and those approximations always assign zero probability in the limit.
D
Because probability density at c must be zero for all continuous random variables; any nonzero density would violate the normalization condition.
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