Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Basic Concepts of Probability quiz #1 Flashcards

Basic Concepts of Probability quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What is an example of random selection in probability?
    Random selection occurs when each member of a group has an equal chance of being chosen, such as drawing names from a hat.
  • How is the independent variable identified in a probability experiment?
    The independent variable is the variable that is manipulated or categorized to observe its effect on the outcome.
  • What is a qualitative measurement in statistics?
    A qualitative measurement describes non-numeric characteristics, such as color or type.
  • What is the theoretical probability of a coin landing on tails in a single toss?
    The theoretical probability is 1/2, or 0.5.
  • How do you calculate the probability of choosing a specific letter from a word?
    Divide the number of times the letter appears by the total number of letters in the word.
  • What are the requirements for a valid probability distribution?
    All probabilities must be between 0 and 1, and the sum of all probabilities must equal 1.
  • What does it mean if a statistic is resistant?
    A resistant statistic is not significantly affected by extreme values or outliers.
  • What is the difference between a parameter and a statistic?
    A parameter describes a characteristic of a population, while a statistic describes a characteristic of a sample.
  • What are the two requirements for a discrete probability distribution?
    Each probability must be between 0 and 1, and the sum of all probabilities must be 1.
  • What is the probability of an event that is certain?
    The probability of a certain event is 1.
  • Does sampling error increase or decrease when sample size increases?
    Sampling error generally decreases as sample size increases.
  • If ten out of every 32 people surveyed play a game, what percent of people surveyed play the game?
    The percent is (10/32) × 100 = 31.25%.
  • What does it mean when sampling is done without replacement?
    It means that once an item is selected, it is not returned to the population for possible reselection.
  • What is the sum of the probabilities for all possible outcomes in a probability distribution?
    The sum is always 1.
  • Why is a sample used more often than a population in statistics?
    Samples are used because it is often impractical or impossible to collect data from an entire population.
  • Are data at the nominal level of measurement quantitative or qualitative?
    Nominal data are qualitative.
  • Why is a sample used more often than a population in statistical studies?
    Because sampling is more practical, less costly, and less time-consuming than studying the entire population.
  • How would you describe a probability distribution?
    A probability distribution lists all possible outcomes and their associated probabilities.
  • What does it mean for two variables to be positively or negatively associated?
    Positively associated variables increase together; negatively associated variables move in opposite directions.
  • What are the requirements for a valid probability distribution?
    Probabilities must be between 0 and 1, and their sum must be 1.
  • How is a sample related to a population?
    A sample is a subset of a population, used to make inferences about the population.
  • How do you estimate the probability that a random variable falls within a given interval?
    Sum the probabilities of all outcomes within the interval, or calculate the area under the probability curve for continuous variables.
  • What is the probability of an impossible event?
    The probability is 0.
  • What is the probability of rolling a prime number on a standard 6-sided die?
    There are three prime numbers (2, 3, 5), so the probability is 3/6 = 0.5 or 50%.
  • Which type of data distribution is likely to have a mean and median that are not close in value?
    A skewed distribution.
  • What does it mean for events to be mutually exclusive?
    Mutually exclusive events cannot occur at the same time.
  • What is the reasoning process that moves from particular facts to a general conclusion?
    Inductive reasoning.
  • How do you determine if two events are independent?
    Events are independent if the occurrence of one does not affect the probability of the other.
  • Why do pollsters rely on random sampling?
    Random sampling reduces bias and ensures that the sample represents the population.
  • How do you calculate the probability of selecting an item with multiple characteristics?
    Add the probabilities of each characteristic, subtracting any overlap if necessary.
  • What is an example of a continuous random variable?
    Height or time are examples of continuous random variables.
  • What type of data can be reasonably modeled by a normal distribution?
    Continuous data that are symmetrically distributed around the mean.
  • What are the requirements for an independent random sample?
    Each member of the population has an equal chance of selection, and selections are made independently.
  • What is a possible probability distribution?
    A distribution where all probabilities are between 0 and 1 and sum to 1.
  • Which distribution is commonly used to calculate the probability of producing a defect?
    The binomial distribution.
  • What is a cumulative probability?
    A cumulative probability is the probability that a random variable is less than or equal to a certain value.
  • What is an example of inferential statistics?
    Using a sample to estimate the mean of a population.
  • Which is not a principle of probability?
    Probabilities can be negative.
  • What is the most widely used continuous probability distribution?
    The normal distribution.
  • What is the difference between random selection and nonrandom selection?
    Random selection gives each member an equal chance; nonrandom selection does not.