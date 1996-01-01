Skip to main content
Basic Concepts of Probability quiz #2 Flashcards

Basic Concepts of Probability quiz #2
  • What is an example of ordinal-level data?
    Rankings, such as first, second, third.
  • What is an example of a variable that can be represented by a continuous random variable?
    Temperature.
  • What are the two requirements for a discrete probability distribution?
    Probabilities must be between 0 and 1, and their sum must be 1.
  • What is a qualitative forecasting method?
    Expert judgment or opinion-based forecasting.
  • What is the difference between an outcome and an event in probability?
    An outcome is a single result; an event is a set of outcomes.
  • What is a sample space in probability?
    A sample space is the set of all possible outcomes of an experiment.
  • How do you determine if a value is a parameter or a statistic?
    A parameter describes a population; a statistic describes a sample.
  • How do you calculate the probability of exactly one customer in line in a three-server model?
    Use the probability formula for the specific model, considering the probability of one customer and the total possible states.
  • What are examples of the nominal scale?
    Categories such as colors, names, or types.
  • What is an example of nominal data?
    Types of fruit: apple, orange, banana.
  • Which type of monitoring methodology looks for statistical deviations from a baseline?
    Statistical process control.
  • What are properties of a random variable?
    A random variable assigns a numerical value to each outcome in a sample space.
  • What is the probability of not drawing a face card from a standard deck of 52 cards?
    There are 12 face cards, so the probability is (52-12)/52 = 40/52.
  • How do you calculate the probability that a random variable assumes a value within a given interval?
    Sum the probabilities for all values in the interval, or calculate the area under the curve for continuous variables.
  • Which of the following cannot be described by a discrete probability distribution?
    A variable that can take infinitely many values within an interval, such as time.
  • If p = 0.6, what does this represent in probability?
    It represents a 60% chance of the event occurring.
  • What scenario fits the condition of a Bernoulli process?
    A process with only two possible outcomes, such as success or failure.
  • What is correct about a probability distribution?
    All probabilities are between 0 and 1, and their sum is 1.
  • If arrivals occur according to the Poisson distribution every 20 minutes, what does this mean?
    It means the number of arrivals in each 20-minute interval follows a Poisson probability distribution.
  • How do you calculate the probability of selecting a player with an average under a certain value?
    Divide the number of players with averages under the value by the total number of players.
  • What does p(a|b) represent in probability?
    It represents the probability of event a occurring given that event b has occurred.
  • What is the probability of not drawing a queen from a standard deck of 52 cards?
    There are 4 queens, so the probability is (52-4)/52 = 48/52.
  • If f(x) = 1/2 between 0 and 2, what is the probability that x is between 1 and 2?
    The probability is the area under the curve from 1 to 2: (2-1) × 1/2 = 0.5.
  • If x has a uniform distribution on the interval [0, a], how do you calculate the probability that x falls within a subinterval?
    Divide the length of the subinterval by the total length of the interval.
  • What is a probabilistic system?
    A system in which outcomes are governed by probability rather than certainty.
  • What is the probability that a standard normal random variable is between two values?
    It is the area under the normal curve between those two values.
  • What is sampling error?
    Sampling error is the difference between a sample statistic and the corresponding population parameter.
  • When would you calculate an expected value?
    When you want to find the average outcome of a random variable over many trials.
  • Given p(a) = 0.3, p(b) = 0.2, p(a and b) = 0.4, what does this indicate about the events?
    The events are not mutually exclusive, and the joint probability is given.
  • How do you calculate the probability that a card is striped and blue?
    Divide the number of striped and blue cards by the total number of cards.
  • How do you calculate the probability that a flight will be no more than a certain number of minutes late?
    Sum the probabilities for all outcomes up to that number of minutes, or use the cumulative distribution.
  • What type of data are lengths of time until an event occurs?
    Continuous data.
  • What does it mean for trials of an experiment to be independent?
    The outcome of one trial does not affect the outcome of another.
  • How do you calculate the probability of selecting a player with a batting average between two values?
    Divide the number of players within the range by the total number of players.
  • How do you calculate the odds of getting at least one job interview if you submit multiple applications?
    Calculate 1 minus the probability of getting zero interviews.
  • What is the theoretical probability of a couple having a baby girl?
    The probability is 1/2 or 0.5.
  • How do you calculate what percent one number is of another?
    Divide the first number by the second and multiply by 100.
  • What is a required condition for a discrete probability function?
    All probabilities must be between 0 and 1.