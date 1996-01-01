Basic Concepts of Probability quiz #2 Flashcards
Basic Concepts of Probability quiz #2
What is an example of ordinal-level data?Rankings, such as first, second, third.What is an example of a variable that can be represented by a continuous random variable?Temperature.What are the two requirements for a discrete probability distribution?Probabilities must be between 0 and 1, and their sum must be 1.What is a qualitative forecasting method?Expert judgment or opinion-based forecasting.What is the difference between an outcome and an event in probability?An outcome is a single result; an event is a set of outcomes.What is a sample space in probability?A sample space is the set of all possible outcomes of an experiment.What are the two requirements for a discrete probability distribution?Each probability must be between 0 and 1, and the sum of all probabilities must be 1.What is the difference between an outcome and an event?An outcome is a single possible result; an event is a collection of outcomes.How do you determine if a value is a parameter or a statistic?A parameter describes a population; a statistic describes a sample.How do you calculate the probability of exactly one customer in line in a three-server model?Use the probability formula for the specific model, considering the probability of one customer and the total possible states.What are examples of the nominal scale?Categories such as colors, names, or types.What is an example of nominal data?Types of fruit: apple, orange, banana.Which type of monitoring methodology looks for statistical deviations from a baseline?Statistical process control.What are properties of a random variable?A random variable assigns a numerical value to each outcome in a sample space.What is the probability of not drawing a face card from a standard deck of 52 cards?There are 12 face cards, so the probability is (52-12)/52 = 40/52.How do you calculate the probability that a random variable assumes a value within a given interval?Sum the probabilities for all values in the interval, or calculate the area under the curve for continuous variables.Which of the following cannot be described by a discrete probability distribution?A variable that can take infinitely many values within an interval, such as time.If p = 0.6, what does this represent in probability?It represents a 60% chance of the event occurring.What scenario fits the condition of a Bernoulli process?A process with only two possible outcomes, such as success or failure.What is correct about a probability distribution?All probabilities are between 0 and 1, and their sum is 1.If arrivals occur according to the Poisson distribution every 20 minutes, what does this mean?It means the number of arrivals in each 20-minute interval follows a Poisson probability distribution.How do you calculate the probability of selecting a player with an average under a certain value?Divide the number of players with averages under the value by the total number of players.What does p(a|b) represent in probability?It represents the probability of event a occurring given that event b has occurred.What is the probability of not drawing a queen from a standard deck of 52 cards?There are 4 queens, so the probability is (52-4)/52 = 48/52.If f(x) = 1/2 between 0 and 2, what is the probability that x is between 1 and 2?The probability is the area under the curve from 1 to 2: (2-1) × 1/2 = 0.5.If x has a uniform distribution on the interval [0, a], how do you calculate the probability that x falls within a subinterval?Divide the length of the subinterval by the total length of the interval.What is a probabilistic system?A system in which outcomes are governed by probability rather than certainty.What is the probability that a standard normal random variable is between two values?It is the area under the normal curve between those two values.What is sampling error?Sampling error is the difference between a sample statistic and the corresponding population parameter.When would you calculate an expected value?When you want to find the average outcome of a random variable over many trials.Given p(a) = 0.3, p(b) = 0.2, p(a and b) = 0.4, what does this indicate about the events?The events are not mutually exclusive, and the joint probability is given.How do you calculate the probability that a card is striped and blue?Divide the number of striped and blue cards by the total number of cards.How do you calculate the probability that a flight will be no more than a certain number of minutes late?Sum the probabilities for all outcomes up to that number of minutes, or use the cumulative distribution.What type of data are lengths of time until an event occurs?Continuous data.What does it mean for trials of an experiment to be independent?The outcome of one trial does not affect the outcome of another.How do you calculate the probability of selecting a player with a batting average between two values?Divide the number of players within the range by the total number of players.How do you calculate the odds of getting at least one job interview if you submit multiple applications?Calculate 1 minus the probability of getting zero interviews.What is the theoretical probability of a couple having a baby girl?The probability is 1/2 or 0.5.How do you calculate what percent one number is of another?Divide the first number by the second and multiply by 100.What is a required condition for a discrete probability function?All probabilities must be between 0 and 1.