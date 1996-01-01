Basic Concepts of Probability quiz #5 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Basic Concepts of Probability quiz #5

Basic Concepts of Probability quiz #5
  • What are two sources of primary data?
    Surveys and experiments conducted by the researcher.
  • What is the sample space of a coin toss?
    The sample space is {heads, tails}.
  • What percent is 19 out of 95?
    19/95 × 100 = 20%.
  • What are two essential features of statistically designed experiments?
    Randomization and control.
  • How do you interpret the probability of a detasseler making less than $13/hr given p(z < 0.5)?
    It is the probability that the standardized variable z is less than 0.5.
  • True or false: The population proportion and sample proportion always have the same value.
    False.
  • What is 11 out of 20 as a percentage?
    11/20 × 100 = 55%.
  • What ratios are equivalent to 5:4?
    Any ratio where the first number is 1.25 times the second, such as 10:8.
  • What is 18 out of 30 as a percentage?
    18/30 × 100 = 60%.
  • What describes the likelihood that a given event will occur?
    Probability.
  • If Myron receives 10 votes from a class of 25 students, what percentage does he receive?
    10/25 × 100 = 40%.
  • When should you use a sample versus a population for data collection?
    Use a sample when the population is too large or inaccessible.
  • How do you calculate the probability of picking an orange marble and flipping tails?
    Multiply the probability of picking an orange marble by the probability of flipping tails.
  • How do you determine the measurement level (nominal, ordinal, interval, ratio) of a variable?
    By assessing the nature of the data: categories (nominal), order (ordinal), equal intervals (interval), and true zero (ratio).
  • Which values can represent the probability of an event?
    Any value between 0 and 1, inclusive.
  • What is the probability of flipping heads on a fair coin?
    1/2, or 0.5, or 50%.
  • What best defines a binary variable?
    A variable with only two possible values.
  • What is the probability of the complement of rolling a number less than 5 on a six-sided die?
    Probability of rolling 5 or 6: 2/6 = 1/3.
  • How do you determine if a distribution is a discrete probability distribution?
    Check that all probabilities are between 0 and 1 and their sum is 1.
  • What is the area under the entire probability density curve?
    The area is 1.
  • If the chosen significance level is α = 0.05, what does this mean?
    There is a 5% chance of rejecting the null hypothesis when it is true.
  • For mutually exclusive events a and b, what is the joint probability?
    The joint probability is 0.
  • How do you find the probability of z occurring in a region?
    Calculate the area under the probability curve for that region.
  • How do you verify that a function is a probability mass function?
    Check that all probabilities are between 0 and 1 and their sum is 1.
  • How do you use the empirical rule to find the probability corresponding to a region?
    Use the rule that about 68%, 95%, and 99.7% of data fall within 1, 2, and 3 standard deviations of the mean, respectively.
  • If the probability of picking a blue marble is 3/25, how likely is this event?
    It is somewhat unlikely, with a probability of 0.12 or 12%.
  • How likely is an event with a probability of 3/4?
    It is very likely, with a probability of 0.75 or 75%.
  • What is stratified random sampling?
    It is sampling where a random sample is taken from each group or stratum.
  • What is nonresponse bias?
    Nonresponse bias occurs when certain individuals do not respond, potentially skewing results.
  • What is a probability distribution?
    A probability distribution assigns probabilities to all possible outcomes.
  • What is the probability of an event with probability 0?
    It is impossible.
  • What is the probability of an event with probability 1?
    It is certain.