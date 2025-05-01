Back
What does it mean if the probability of winning a certain game is 0.5? It means there is an equal chance of winning or not winning the game; the event is as likely to occur as not to occur. How do you calculate the probability of spinning an even number on a spinner with numbered sections? Count the number of even-numbered sections and divide by the total number of sections. Probability = (number of even sections) / (total sections). What is the probability of an event that is impossible? The probability of an impossible event is 0. How do you calculate the probability of drawing a 10 or a jack from a standard deck of cards? Add the number of 10s and jacks in the deck and divide by the total number of cards. Probability = (number of 10s + number of jacks) / (total cards). What is the probability of an event that is certain to happen? The probability of a certain event is 1. In mathematics, what does 'at least' mean? 'At least' means greater than or equal to a specified value. How do you calculate the probability of rolling an even number on a standard six-sided die? Count the number of even numbers (2, 4, 6) and divide by 6. Probability = 3/6 = 0.5. Which values cannot be probabilities? Values less than 0 or greater than 1 cannot be probabilities. How is probability best described? Probability is a measure of how likely an event is to occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. What is probability? Probability quantifies the likelihood of an event occurring, ranging from 0 (impossible) to 1 (certain). How do you calculate the probability of rolling a sum of 8 with two dice? Count the number of ways to get a sum of 8 and divide by the total number of possible outcomes (36 for two six-sided dice). Probability = (number of ways to get 8) / 36.
Basic Concepts of Probability quiz #6
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/11