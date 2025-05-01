Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What does the median represent in a box plot, and how is it displayed? In a box plot, the median represents the middle value of the dataset (the 50th percentile) and is displayed as a line inside the box, indicating the center of the data distribution.

How is the median related to the five-number summary in a box plot? The median is one of the five-number summary values in a box plot, along with the minimum, first quartile (Q1), third quartile (Q3), and maximum. It marks the value that divides the dataset into two equal halves.

What does the box in a box plot represent? The box in a box plot represents the interquartile range (IQR), which contains the middle 50% of the data. It stretches from the first quartile (Q1) to the third quartile (Q3).

How are the whiskers in a box plot constructed? The whiskers extend from the minimum value to Q1 and from Q3 to the maximum value. They visually connect the box to the smallest and largest data points.

What is the purpose of the number line at the bottom of a box plot? The number line helps ensure that each five-number summary value is marked in the correct place and that the box plot is to scale. It provides a reference for accurately positioning the box and whiskers.

How does a box plot help in understanding the spread of data? A box plot shows the distance between the minimum and maximum values, as well as the range covered by the box (IQR). This visual representation helps identify how spread out the data is.