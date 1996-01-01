Skip to main content
Correlation Coefficient quiz #1 Flashcards

Correlation Coefficient quiz #1
  • What term describes the slope of a line representing a positive or negative correlation in a dataset?
    The slope is described as positive for an upward trend and negative for a downward trend.
  • What is the most likely value of the correlation coefficient r for a dataset with a strong positive linear relationship?
    The correlation coefficient r is most likely close to 1 for a strong positive linear relationship.
  • Which r-value represents the weakest correlation: -0.75, -0.27, 0.11, or 0.54?
    0.11 represents the weakest correlation because it is closest to zero.
  • What does a graph with data points tightly clustered around an upward-sloping line indicate about the correlation coefficient?
    It indicates that the correlation coefficient r is close to 1, showing a strong positive correlation.
  • Which r-value represents a moderate correlation: -0.92, -0.18, 0.56, or 0.83?
    0.56 represents a moderate correlation because it is neither close to zero nor close to ±1.
  • What is the possible range of values for the correlation coefficient r?
    The correlation coefficient r ranges from -1 to 1.
  • Which r-value is most likely for a dataset with a weak negative linear relationship: -0.65, -0.19, 0.19, or 0.75?
    -0.19 is most likely for a weak negative linear relationship because it is negative and close to zero.
  • How can you identify a table that shows no correlation between two variables?
    A table shows no correlation if the values of one variable do not consistently increase or decrease with the other variable.
  • How can you identify a table that shows a negative correlation between two variables?
    A table shows negative correlation if, as one variable increases, the other variable tends to decrease.
  • What does a scatterplot with data points tightly clustered around a downward-sloping line indicate about the correlation coefficient?
    It indicates that the correlation coefficient r is close to -1, showing a strong negative correlation.
  • How do you determine the correlation coefficient r for a set of data?
    You can determine r by entering the data into a graphing calculator and using the linear regression function to calculate r.
  • What does a scatterplot with data points widely scattered and no apparent trend indicate about the correlation coefficient?
    It indicates that the correlation coefficient r is close to 0, showing no correlation.
  • What does a correlation coefficient of 1 indicate about the relationship between two variables?
    A correlation coefficient of 1 indicates a perfect positive linear relationship.
  • Which r-value represents a moderate positive correlation: -0.57, -0.28, 0.28, or 0.57?
    0.57 represents a moderate positive correlation.
  • What does a scatterplot with data points tightly clustered around an upward-sloping line indicate about the correlation coefficient?
    It indicates that the correlation coefficient r is close to 1, showing a strong positive correlation.
  • How do you interpret the strength and direction of a correlation coefficient?
    The sign of r indicates direction (positive for upward, negative for downward), and the magnitude indicates strength (closer to ±1 is stronger, closer to 0 is weaker).
  • Which r-value represents the weakest correlation among a set of values?
    The r-value closest to zero represents the weakest correlation.
  • What does a scatterplot with data points loosely scattered around a downward-sloping line indicate about the correlation coefficient?
    It indicates a weak negative correlation, with r being negative and closer to zero.
  • Which r-value represents a moderate correlation among a set of values?
    An r-value around ±0.5 to ±0.7 typically represents a moderate correlation.
  • Which r-value represents the strongest negative correlation?
    The r-value closest to -1 represents the strongest negative correlation.
  • How can you distinguish between a strong and a weak linear association in a scatterplot?
    A strong association has data points tightly clustered around a line; a weak association has points more widely scattered.
  • What are the key properties of the linear correlation coefficient r?
    r ranges from -1 to 1, measures strength and direction of linear relationship, and is unitless.
  • What does a correlation coefficient of -0.993 indicate about the relationship between two variables?
    It indicates a very strong negative linear relationship.
  • How would you describe the correlation between weight and price of a product if the correlation coefficient is positive?
    There is a positive association; as weight increases, price tends to increase.
  • What does a scatterplot with a strong downward trend indicate about the correlation coefficient?
    It indicates a strong negative correlation, with r close to -1.
  • What type of analysis reveals association between data attributes?
    Correlation analysis reveals association between data attributes.
  • Which statement about correlation is true?
    Correlation measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
  • How is correlation defined in statistics?
    Correlation is a measure of the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
  • What is true about the correlation coefficient r?
    r quantifies the strength and direction of a linear relationship and ranges from -1 to 1.
  • What does a graph with a downward-sloping line between x and y represent?
    It represents a negative linear relationship between x and y.
  • What are the properties of the linear correlation coefficient?
    It ranges from -1 to 1, is unitless, and measures strength and direction of linear association.
  • What does it mean for two variables to be positively associated?
    As one variable increases, the other variable tends to increase as well.
  • What are the properties of the linear correlation coefficient?
    r ranges from -1 to 1, is unitless, and measures strength and direction of linear relationship.
  • Which statement about correlation is true?
    Correlation does not imply causation; it only measures association.
  • What are the characteristics of the correlation coefficient?
    It is a number between -1 and 1, measures strength and direction, and is unitless.
  • What did Galton use to calculate the strength of the relationship for the line of best fit?
    Galton used the correlation coefficient to quantify the strength of the relationship.
  • Which statement concerning correlation analysis is not true?
    Correlation does not imply causation; it only measures association.
  • Which is not a property of the linear correlation coefficient r?
    r does not measure non-linear relationships.