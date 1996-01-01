Correlation Coefficient quiz #2 Flashcards
Correlation Coefficient quiz #2
Which is not an example of correlation analysis?Analyzing causation is not an example of correlation analysis.What does a scatterplot look like for data with a Pearson correlation of r = +0.88?The data points are tightly clustered around an upward-sloping line, indicating a strong positive correlation.What is the goal of correlation analysis?The goal is to measure the strength and direction of the linear relationship between two variables.What is the possible range of values for the multiple correlation coefficient r?The multiple correlation coefficient r ranges from 0 to 1.What are all the possible values that a correlation coefficient r can take?r can take any value between -1 and 1, inclusive.Which correlation coefficient represents the strongest relationship?The r-value closest to ±1 represents the strongest relationship.What is the coefficient of determination for a linear model?The coefficient of determination is r squared (r²), representing the proportion of variance explained by the model.How is the correlation between variable x and variable y represented?It is represented by the correlation coefficient r.How do you determine which pair of variables in a dataset has the strongest correlation?The pair with the r-value closest to ±1 has the strongest correlation.If the coefficient of determination is 0.60, what does this mean?It means that 60% of the variance in the dependent variable is explained by the independent variable.Which value represents a weak positive correlation?An r-value close to 0 but positive, such as 0.19, represents a weak positive correlation.If the correlation between x and y is -1.0, what does this indicate?It indicates a perfect negative linear relationship.Which value of r indicates a stronger correlation: a value closer to ±1 or closer to 0?A value closer to ±1 indicates a stronger correlation.What does a plot with a correlation of 0.7 look like?The data points are moderately clustered around a line, indicating a moderate positive correlation.What is not measured or described by a correlation coefficient?Correlation does not measure causation or non-linear relationships.Which value of r indicates a stronger correlation than 0.40?Any r-value with a greater absolute value than 0.40, such as 0.56 or -0.75, indicates a stronger correlation.Which value of r indicates a stronger correlation than +0.40?Any r-value greater than +0.40, such as +0.56 or +0.83, indicates a stronger correlation.Which value of r indicates the strongest correlation?The r-value closest to ±1 indicates the strongest correlation.Which statements about correlation are true?Correlation measures linear association, ranges from -1 to 1, and does not imply causation.What are the characteristics of the correlation coefficient r?It is unitless, ranges from -1 to 1, and measures strength and direction of linear association.If r = 0.65, how would you describe the correlation?There is a moderate positive linear correlation.What does the degree of strength of the linear relationship between x and y refer to?It refers to the magnitude of the correlation coefficient r.When using the correlation function on a calculator, what does the output r represent?The output r represents the linear correlation coefficient between the two variables.Which r-value represents the strongest negative correlation: -0.7, -0.22, 0.38, or 0.9?-0.7 represents the strongest negative correlation.Which r-value represents the strongest correlation: -0.83, -0.67, 0.48, or 0.79?-0.83 and 0.79 are both strong, but -0.83 is stronger in magnitude.Which r-value is most likely for a dataset with a strong positive linear relationship: -0.91, -0.35, 0.35, or 0.91?0.91 is most likely for a strong positive linear relationship.Which r-value is most likely for a dataset with a strong positive linear relationship: -0.83, -0.21, 0.21, or 0.83?0.83 is most likely for a strong positive linear relationship.Which r-value represents the strongest negative correlation: -0.7, -0.22, 0.38, or 0.9?-0.7 represents the strongest negative correlation.For which scatterplot is the correlation between x and y closest to 0?The scatterplot with data points widely scattered and no apparent trend has a correlation closest to 0.What is true about correlation and causation?Correlation does not imply causation; it only measures association.What word best describes the degree of overlap between two data sets with a high correlation coefficient?The word 'association' best describes the degree of overlap.Which of these is not a possible r-value?Any value outside the range -1 to 1 is not a possible r-value.What does a scatterplot suggesting a linear relationship look like?The data points are clustered around a straight line.What is a measure of how well the regression fits the sample data?The coefficient of determination (r²) measures how well the regression fits the data.What does a scatterplot with a trend line with a negative slope indicate?It indicates a negative correlation between the variables.How would you describe the strength of a model with an r-value of -0.93?It is a very strong negative linear correlation.Which correlation coefficient represents a moderate negative correlation?An r-value around -0.5, such as -0.56, represents a moderate negative correlation.Which is not one of the three common errors involving correlation?Assuming correlation implies causation is a common error; not considering non-linear relationships is another.Which value of r indicates a stronger correlation: a value closer to ±1 or closer to 0?A value closer to ±1 indicates a stronger correlation.Which value could not represent a correlation coefficient?Any value less than -1 or greater than 1 cannot represent a correlation coefficient.