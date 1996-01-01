Dot Plots quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the key features of a dot plot for displaying quantitative data?

Key features of a dot plot include: (1) it displays quantitative (numerical) data, (2) it uses a number line as the horizontal axis, (3) each data point is represented by a dot placed above its corresponding value on the number line, (4) repeated values are shown by stacking dots vertically, and (5) it allows for quick identification of trends and specific values in the dataset.