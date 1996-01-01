Skip to main content
Frequency Distributions quiz #1 Flashcards

Frequency Distributions quiz #1
  • What is a relative frequency distribution?
    A relative frequency distribution expresses the frequency of each class as a percentage or proportion of the total number of observations.
  • How do you calculate the relative frequency for a class in a frequency distribution?
    Divide the frequency of the class by the total number of observations and multiply by 100 to get a percentage.
  • Which operation is performed to obtain a relative frequency distribution from a frequency distribution?
    Each class frequency is divided by the total number of observations to obtain the relative frequency.
  • What is a frequency distribution and what does it represent?
    A frequency distribution is a table that organizes data into classes and shows the number of measurements (frequency) in each class.
  • What are some characteristics of a skewed data set as seen in a frequency table?
    A skewed data set in a frequency table will have frequencies that are not symmetric, with more data concentrated on one side of the distribution.
  • What are the main characteristics of frequency distributions?
    Frequency distributions organize data into classes, show the frequency of each class, and help visualize the distribution of data.
  • What information does a relative frequency distribution provide?
    It provides the proportion or percentage of observations that fall within each class.
  • What is the difference between relative frequency and cumulative frequency?
    Relative frequency is the proportion or percentage of observations in a class, while cumulative frequency is the sum of frequencies for that class and all previous classes.
  • How do class limits differ from class boundaries in a frequency distribution?
    Class limits are the lowest and highest values that can belong to a class, while class boundaries are the values that separate classes without gaps.
  • How is a frequency distribution for qualitative data best described?
    It is a table that lists categories (labels) and the frequency of observations in each category.
  • What is the purpose of organizing data into a frequency table or frequency distribution?
    It helps to summarize and organize data, making it easier to analyze and visualize patterns.
  • What are some characteristics of frequency tables?
    Frequency tables display classes or categories and the corresponding frequencies of data within each class.
  • How does a frequency polygon differ from an ogive?
    A frequency polygon is a line graph of class midpoints versus frequencies, while an ogive is a line graph of class boundaries versus cumulative frequencies.
  • What are some benefits of representing data sets using frequency distributions?
    They organize data, reveal patterns, make large data sets easier to interpret, and facilitate the creation of graphs.
  • Why is it recommended to use between 5 and 20 classes in a frequency distribution?
    Using 5 to 20 classes provides enough detail to reveal patterns without making the distribution too complex or too simplistic.
  • What are some benefits of using graphs of frequency distributions?
    Graphs make it easier to visualize data patterns, compare distributions, and identify trends or outliers.
  • What are some indicators of a skewed data set in a frequency table?
    A skewed data set will have frequencies that are higher on one side and taper off on the other, indicating asymmetry.
  • What types of data can be represented as frequency tables?
    Both qualitative (categorical) and quantitative (numerical) data can be represented as frequency tables.
  • How do you construct a frequency distribution for a set of quiz scores?
    Divide the range of scores into classes, count the number of scores in each class, and list the frequencies in a table.
  • Which criterion is least important when choosing the number of bins (classes) in a frequency distribution?
    The specific values of the data are less important than ensuring the number of classes is appropriate (typically 5 to 20) and that classes are of equal width.
  • How do you calculate the relative frequency for a specific class?
    Divide the frequency of the class by the total number of observations.
  • What type of graph is used to display cumulative frequency?
    An ogive is used to display cumulative frequency.
  • How do you construct a relative frequency table for a categorical variable such as eye color?
    List each eye color category, count the frequency for each, divide by the total number of observations, and express as a proportion or percentage.
  • What are the possible shapes of a frequency distribution?
    A frequency distribution can be symmetric, skewed left, skewed right, or uniform.
  • What are the advantages of using frequency distributions to represent data sets?
    They simplify large data sets, reveal patterns, and make it easier to analyze and visualize data.
  • Why is it important to limit the number of classes in a frequency distribution to between 5 and 20?
    Too few classes oversimplify the data, while too many classes make the distribution difficult to interpret.
  • How do you determine which interval accounts for the lowest percentage of response times in a frequency distribution?
    Identify the class with the lowest frequency, calculate its relative frequency, and compare to other classes.
  • How is class width calculated in a frequency distribution?
    Class width is calculated by subtracting the minimum value from the maximum value and dividing by the number of classes, then rounding up if necessary.
  • How do class limits differ from class boundaries?
    Class limits are the smallest and largest data values that can belong to a class, while class boundaries are the values that separate classes without gaps.
  • What are the main benefits of using frequency distributions to represent data sets?
    They organize data, make patterns visible, and facilitate further analysis and graphing.
  • Why should the number of classes in a frequency distribution typically be between 5 and 20?
    This range balances detail and clarity, making the distribution informative but not overwhelming.
  • What are the advantages of using graphs to represent frequency distributions?
    Graphs provide a visual summary of data, making it easier to identify trends, patterns, and outliers.
  • Which type of frequency distribution graph is appropriate for data measured on a nominal scale?
    A bar graph is appropriate for nominal data.
  • How is a relative frequency distribution constructed?
    By dividing each class frequency by the total number of observations and expressing the result as a proportion or percentage.
  • What information does a relative frequency distribution provide?
    It provides the proportion or percentage of the total data that falls within each class.
