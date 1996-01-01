Frequency Distributions quiz #2 Flashcards
What are the benefits of using frequency distributions to represent data sets?They help organize data, reveal patterns, and make large data sets easier to interpret.Which of the following is not a property of the frequency distribution?A frequency distribution does not require classes to be of unequal width; classes should generally be of equal width.What does a frequency distribution list?It lists classes (intervals or categories) and the frequency of data values in each class.In what type of distribution is the frequency of a class replaced with a proportion or percent?In a relative frequency distribution.How can the distribution of the number of hours worked by volunteers be represented?By organizing the data into a frequency distribution table with appropriate classes and frequencies.What is true regarding frequency tables and frequency distributions?Both organize data into classes or categories and display the frequency of observations in each.What are some true statements about frequency tables and frequency distributions?They summarize data, show the number of observations in each class, and help identify patterns.How are intervals defined in a frequency distribution for a numerical variable?Intervals are defined as consecutive, non-overlapping ranges that cover the entire range of data.How are intervals defined in a frequency distribution for a numerical variable?Intervals are consecutive, non-overlapping ranges that include all possible data values.For a frequency distribution, how is the width of each interval generally determined?The width is generally the same for each interval and is calculated by dividing the range by the number of classes.How do you match common distribution issues with their descriptions?By understanding terms such as skewness, symmetry, and uniformity, and relating them to the shape and spread of the data in the distribution.What is a partial relative frequency distribution?It is a table where some, but not all, relative frequencies for the classes have been calculated.How is a frequency table constructed for grades with five classes?Divide the range of grades into five intervals, count the number of grades in each interval, and list the frequencies in a table.How do you construct a cumulative frequency distribution for a given data set?List the classes in order, and for each class, sum the frequencies of that class and all previous classes.