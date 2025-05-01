Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What type of risk does standard deviation measure in a dataset? Standard deviation measures the risk associated with variability or volatility, specifically the risk of how much data values deviate from the mean (spread risk).

What does a high standard deviation indicate about the data in a dataset? A high standard deviation indicates that the data values are widely spread out from the mean, showing greater variability within the dataset.

How is a high standard deviation interpreted in the context of data dispersion? A high standard deviation means that the data points are dispersed over a wider range of values, rather than being closely clustered around the mean.

According to the empirical rule, what percentage of data falls within one standard deviation of the mean in a normal distribution? Approximately 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation of the mean in a normal distribution.

What is the empirical rule and how does it relate to standard deviation? The empirical rule states that in a normal distribution, about 68% of data lies within one standard deviation of the mean, 95% within two, and 99.7% within three standard deviations.

What condition must be met before applying the empirical rule to a dataset? The dataset must have a normal distribution, meaning it should be bell-shaped and symmetrical about the mean. This ensures the empirical rule's percentages are valid.