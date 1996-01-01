Introduction to Confidence Intervals quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you find the critical z-score (z*) for a confidence level of 70%?

To find the critical z-score (z*) for a 70% confidence level, calculate alpha as 1 - 0.70 = 0.30, then divide by 2 to get 0.15. Find the z-score with 0.15 in the lower tail (or 0.85 to the left), which is approximately z* = ±1.04.