How is the mode of a data set defined in statistics? The mode of a data set is defined as the value or category that appears most frequently in the data. It is a measure of center that can be used for both quantitative and qualitative data. What does it mean if a data set has no mode? If a data set has no mode, it means that no value or category occurs more frequently than others; in other words, all values or categories appear with the same frequency. What is the only measure of center that can be found for qualitative data? The mode is the only measure of center that can be found for qualitative data. This is because it identifies the most frequent category. How can you determine the mode in a bar graph representing qualitative data? You determine the mode by identifying the category with the tallest bar in the bar graph. If multiple bars are equally tall and taller than the others, all those categories are modes. What does it mean if a dataset is described as bimodal? A bimodal dataset has two values or categories that are tied for the highest frequency. This means there are two modes in the dataset. What is the process for finding the mode in a quantitative data table? You count how many times each value appears in the data table. The value that appears most frequently is the mode. What prefix is used to describe a dataset with more than two modes? The prefix 'multi-' is used to describe a dataset with more than two modes. Such a dataset is called multimodal. What should you do to avoid double counting when finding the mode in a data table? You should cross off each data point as you count it. This ensures you do not double count or miss any values. If a dataset has one mode, what is the term used to classify it? A dataset with one mode is classified as unimodal. The prefix 'uni-' means one. How do you handle ties when identifying the mode in a dataset? If two or more values or categories are tied for the highest frequency, all of them are considered modes. The dataset is then classified as bimodal or multimodal, depending on the number of modes.
