How is the mode of a data set defined in statistics? The mode of a data set is defined as the value or category that appears most frequently in the data. It is a measure of center that can be used for both quantitative and qualitative data.

What does it mean if a data set has no mode? If a data set has no mode, it means that no value or category occurs more frequently than others; in other words, all values or categories appear with the same frequency.

What is the only measure of center that can be found for qualitative data? The mode is the only measure of center that can be found for qualitative data. This is because it identifies the most frequent category.

How can you determine the mode in a bar graph representing qualitative data? You determine the mode by identifying the category with the tallest bar in the bar graph. If multiple bars are equally tall and taller than the others, all those categories are modes.

What does it mean if a dataset is described as bimodal? A bimodal dataset has two values or categories that are tied for the highest frequency. This means there are two modes in the dataset.

What is the process for finding the mode in a quantitative data table? You count how many times each value appears in the data table. The value that appears most frequently is the mode.