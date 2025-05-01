Back
What does the 95th percentile mean in a dataset? The 95th percentile means that 95% of the data points in the dataset are below that value. What does the 83rd percentile represent in statistics? The 83rd percentile represents a value below which 83% of the data points in the dataset fall. What do percentiles on a standardized test score report indicate? Percentiles on a test score report indicate the percentage of test takers who scored below a particular score. What does quartile mean in the context of class rank? A quartile in class rank divides the dataset into four equal parts; for example, the first quartile (Q1) is the 25th percentile, meaning 25% of students are ranked below that value. What does the 16th percentile mean in a dataset? The 16th percentile means that 16% of the data points in the dataset are below that value. What does quintile mean in the context of class rank? A quintile divides a dataset into five equal parts, with each quintile representing 20% of the data; for example, the first quintile includes the lowest 20% of ranks. What does it mean to be in the top 0.5 percent of Spotify listeners? Being in the top 0.5 percent means you listen to more music than 99.5% of Spotify users. What do the terms decile, quintile, and quartile mean in statistics? Decile divides data into ten equal parts (each 10%), quintile into five equal parts (each 20%), and quartile into four equal parts (each 25%). What does the 88th percentile mean in a dataset? The 88th percentile means that 88% of the data points in the dataset are below that value. How can you determine the score at a specific percentile when the dataset does not have a consensus method for selection? You can either use the value in the dataset with the required number of responses below it or take the average of the two closest values surrounding the percentile. Always check with your professor for their preferred method.
Percentiles & Quartiles quiz #1
