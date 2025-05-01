Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What does the 95th percentile mean in a dataset? The 95th percentile means that 95% of the data points in the dataset are below that value.

What does the 83rd percentile represent in statistics? The 83rd percentile represents a value below which 83% of the data points in the dataset fall.

What do percentiles on a standardized test score report indicate? Percentiles on a test score report indicate the percentage of test takers who scored below a particular score.

What does quartile mean in the context of class rank? A quartile in class rank divides the dataset into four equal parts; for example, the first quartile (Q1) is the 25th percentile, meaning 25% of students are ranked below that value.

What does the 16th percentile mean in a dataset? The 16th percentile means that 16% of the data points in the dataset are below that value.

What does quintile mean in the context of class rank? A quintile divides a dataset into five equal parts, with each quintile representing 20% of the data; for example, the first quintile includes the lowest 20% of ranks.