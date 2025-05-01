Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

In the context of regression analysis, what does the equation y = mx + b represent? The equation y = mx + b represents the regression line, where y is the predicted value of the dependent variable, x is the independent variable, m is the slope of the line (indicating the change in y for a one-unit change in x), and b is the y-intercept (the value of y when x is zero).

In the regression line equation y = mx + b, what does the term 'b' represent? In the regression line equation y = mx + b, the term 'b' represents the y-intercept, which is the predicted value of the dependent variable y when the independent variable x is zero.

What is the first step to finding the regression line equation and R squared in Excel? The first step is to create a scatter plot of your data by selecting the x and y variables and inserting a scatter plot chart. This visualizes the relationship between the variables before adding further analysis.

How do you add a regression line to a scatter plot in Excel? You add a regression line by accessing the chart elements menu and checking the 'trend line' option. This will display a dotted trend line on your scatter plot.

Which menu option in Excel allows you to display the regression equation and R squared value on a chart? You use the 'More Options' under the trend line settings to check 'Display equation on chart' and 'Display R squared value on chart.' This will show both directly on your scatter plot.

Why might you want to move the regression equation and R squared value text box on your Excel chart? You might move the text box to prevent it from overlapping with data points, making it easier to read. This improves the clarity and presentation of your chart.