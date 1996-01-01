Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation quiz #1
  • What does a negative correlation look like on a scatterplot?
    A negative correlation on a scatterplot is shown when, as the x-values increase, the y-values decrease, forming a downward trend.
  • How can you determine the type of relationship between two variables by looking at a scatterplot?
    You determine the relationship by observing the pattern of the points: a positive trend (upward), a negative trend (downward), a nonlinear pattern (curved), or no discernible pattern (no correlation).
  • What is a scatterplot and how does it help in data analysis?
    A scatterplot is a graph of paired numerical data on an x-y coordinate system, used to visualize the relationship between two variables and identify trends or correlations.
  • How would you describe the correlation shown in a scatterplot where the points generally trend upward from left to right?
    The scatterplot shows a positive correlation, meaning as one variable increases, the other also increases.
  • How can you identify the weakest positive linear association in a set of scatterplots?
    The weakest positive linear association is shown by a scatterplot where the points are most widely scattered around an upward trend, indicating a weak but positive relationship.
  • How many variables are displayed in a standard scatterplot?
    A standard scatterplot displays two variables, one on the x-axis and one on the y-axis.
  • What are some key traits of scatterplots?
    Scatterplots display paired numerical data, show the relationship between two variables, and can reveal trends such as positive, negative, nonlinear, or no correlation.
  • How can you tell from a scatterplot if there is a relationship between variable x and variable y?
    If the points on the scatterplot form a discernible pattern or trend (linear or nonlinear), there is a relationship between x and y.
  • What type of association is indicated by a scatterplot where the points form a curved pattern?
    A curved pattern in a scatterplot indicates a nonlinear association between the variables.
  • How can you identify an outlier in only the x-direction on a scatterplot?
    An outlier in only the x-direction is a point that is far from the other points horizontally but not vertically.
  • Which statement is not part of the description of a scatter diagram?
    A statement about causation is not part of the description of a scatter diagram, as correlation does not imply causation.
  • What are the main features to look for when interpreting a scatter diagram?
    Look for the direction (positive, negative, or none), form (linear or nonlinear), and strength of the relationship, as well as any outliers.
  • What type of relationship is represented when a scatterplot shows no discernible pattern among the points?
    When there is no discernible pattern, the relationship is described as having no correlation.
  • How can you identify an outlier in both the x- and y-direction on a scatterplot?
    An outlier in both directions is a point that is far from the other points both horizontally and vertically.
  • How does the value of the correlation coefficient r relate to the appearance of a scatterplot?
    A value of r close to 1 or -1 indicates a strong linear relationship (points close to a line), while r near 0 indicates a weak or no linear relationship (points widely scattered).
  • Which type of data display is most likely to reveal an association between two variables?
    A scatterplot is most likely to reveal an association between two variables.
  • What are the steps to prepare a scatterplot using a graphing calculator?
    Enter paired data into two lists, enable the scatterplot feature, assign the correct lists to x and y, adjust the window settings, and graph the data.
  • What is the term for a pictorial representation of data involving two variables?
    The term is 'scatterplot.'
  • How can you identify scatterplots with a nonlinear association?
    Scatterplots with a nonlinear association show points forming a curved or non-straight pattern rather than a straight line.
  • How would you describe the scatterplot of a car’s value compared to the age of the car?
    The scatterplot would likely show a negative correlation, as car value typically decreases as age increases.
  • Can predictions be made from a scatterplot that shows no association? Explain.
    No, predictions cannot be reliably made from a scatterplot with no association because there is no discernible relationship between the variables.
  • What is the primary use of scatterplots in statistics?
    Scatterplots are used to determine the type and strength of the relationship between two numerical variables.
  • True or false: On a scatter diagram, costs are plotted on the horizontal axis.
    False. The variable assigned to the horizontal axis (x-axis) depends on the context; it is not always costs.
  • What type of visualization is most appropriate for evaluating the relationship between two numerical variables?
    A scatterplot is most appropriate for evaluating the relationship between two numerical variables.
