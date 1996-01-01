Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation quiz #1 Flashcards

What does a negative correlation look like on a scatterplot?
A negative correlation on a scatterplot is shown when, as the x-values increase, the y-values decrease, forming a downward trend.
How can you determine the type of relationship between two variables by looking at a scatterplot?
You determine the relationship by observing the pattern of the points: a positive trend (upward), a negative trend (downward), a nonlinear pattern (curved), or no discernible pattern (no correlation).
What is a scatterplot and how does it help in data analysis?
A scatterplot is a graph of paired numerical data on an x-y coordinate system, used to visualize the relationship between two variables and identify trends or correlations.
How would you describe the correlation shown in a scatterplot where the points generally trend upward from left to right?
The scatterplot shows a positive correlation, meaning as one variable increases, the other also increases.
How can you identify the weakest positive linear association in a set of scatterplots?
The weakest positive linear association is shown by a scatterplot where the points are most widely scattered around an upward trend, indicating a weak but positive relationship.
How many variables are displayed in a standard scatterplot?
A standard scatterplot displays two variables, one on the x-axis and one on the y-axis.
What are some key traits of scatterplots?
Scatterplots display paired numerical data, show the relationship between two variables, and can reveal trends such as positive, negative, nonlinear, or no correlation.
How can you tell from a scatterplot if there is a relationship between variable x and variable y?
If the points on the scatterplot form a discernible pattern or trend (linear or nonlinear), there is a relationship between x and y.
What type of association is indicated by a scatterplot where the points form a curved pattern?
A curved pattern in a scatterplot indicates a nonlinear association between the variables.
How can you identify an outlier in only the x-direction on a scatterplot?
An outlier in only the x-direction is a point that is far from the other points horizontally but not vertically.
Which statement is not part of the description of a scatter diagram?
A statement about causation is not part of the description of a scatter diagram, as correlation does not imply causation.
What are the main features to look for when interpreting a scatter diagram?
Look for the direction (positive, negative, or none), form (linear or nonlinear), and strength of the relationship, as well as any outliers.
What type of relationship is represented when a scatterplot shows no discernible pattern among the points?
When there is no discernible pattern, the relationship is described as having no correlation.
How can you identify an outlier in both the x- and y-direction on a scatterplot?
An outlier in both directions is a point that is far from the other points both horizontally and vertically.
How does the value of the correlation coefficient r relate to the appearance of a scatterplot?
A value of r close to 1 or -1 indicates a strong linear relationship (points close to a line), while r near 0 indicates a weak or no linear relationship (points widely scattered).
Which type of data display is most likely to reveal an association between two variables?
A scatterplot is most likely to reveal an association between two variables.
What are the steps to prepare a scatterplot using a graphing calculator?
Enter paired data into two lists, enable the scatterplot feature, assign the correct lists to x and y, adjust the window settings, and graph the data.
What is the term for a pictorial representation of data involving two variables?
The term is 'scatterplot.'
How can you identify scatterplots with a nonlinear association?
Scatterplots with a nonlinear association show points forming a curved or non-straight pattern rather than a straight line.
How would you describe the scatterplot of a car’s value compared to the age of the car?
The scatterplot would likely show a negative correlation, as car value typically decreases as age increases.
Can predictions be made from a scatterplot that shows no association? Explain.
No, predictions cannot be reliably made from a scatterplot with no association because there is no discernible relationship between the variables.
What is the primary use of scatterplots in statistics?
Scatterplots are used to determine the type and strength of the relationship between two numerical variables.
True or false: On a scatter diagram, costs are plotted on the horizontal axis.
False. The variable assigned to the horizontal axis (x-axis) depends on the context; it is not always costs.
What type of visualization is most appropriate for evaluating the relationship between two numerical variables?
A scatterplot is most appropriate for evaluating the relationship between two numerical variables.
