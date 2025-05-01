Skip to main content
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation quiz #2

  • What does it mean if there is no correlation between two variables?
    No correlation means there is no apparent relationship or pattern between the two variables.
  • What is a scatterplot used for in statistics?
    A scatterplot is used to visualize the relationship between two numerical variables.
  • How can you identify a positive correlation on a scatterplot?
    A positive correlation is identified when the data points trend upward from left to right.
  • How can you identify a negative correlation on a scatterplot?
    A negative correlation is identified when the data points trend downward from left to right.
  • What is the difference between historical correlation and causation?
    Historical correlation refers to variables that have moved together in the past, but this does not mean one caused the other.
  • What does a weak correlation mean?
    A weak correlation means that the relationship between two variables is not strong, and the data points are widely scattered.
  • What does a strong correlation mean?
    A strong correlation means that the data points closely follow a straight line, indicating a strong relationship between the variables.
  • What is a causal relationship?
    A causal relationship is when one variable directly affects or causes changes in another variable.
  • What does a negative correlation mean in psychology?
    In psychology, a negative correlation means that as one psychological variable increases, another decreases.
  • What is the meaning of the correlation coefficient?
    The correlation coefficient measures the strength and direction of the linear relationship between two variables.
  • What does it mean if two variables are linearly correlated?
    If two variables are linearly correlated, their relationship can be represented by a straight line on a scatterplot.
  • What is an example of a positive correlation?
    An example of a positive correlation is when more time spent studying is associated with higher test scores.
  • What is the main purpose of using a scatterplot in data analysis?
    The main purpose is to visualize trends and relationships between two variables.
  • What does it mean if the slope of the line in a scatterplot is negative?
    A negative slope means that as the independent variable increases, the dependent variable decreases.
  • What does it mean if the slope of the line in a scatterplot is positive?
    A positive slope means that as the independent variable increases, the dependent variable also increases.