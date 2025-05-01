Back
What does it mean if there is no correlation between two variables? No correlation means there is no apparent relationship or pattern between the two variables. What is a scatterplot used for in statistics? A scatterplot is used to visualize the relationship between two numerical variables. How can you identify a positive correlation on a scatterplot? A positive correlation is identified when the data points trend upward from left to right. How can you identify a negative correlation on a scatterplot? A negative correlation is identified when the data points trend downward from left to right. What is the difference between historical correlation and causation? Historical correlation refers to variables that have moved together in the past, but this does not mean one caused the other. What does a weak correlation mean? A weak correlation means that the relationship between two variables is not strong, and the data points are widely scattered. What does a strong correlation mean? A strong correlation means that the data points closely follow a straight line, indicating a strong relationship between the variables. What is a causal relationship? A causal relationship is when one variable directly affects or causes changes in another variable. What does a negative correlation mean in psychology? In psychology, a negative correlation means that as one psychological variable increases, another decreases. What is the meaning of the correlation coefficient? The correlation coefficient measures the strength and direction of the linear relationship between two variables. What does it mean if two variables are linearly correlated? If two variables are linearly correlated, their relationship can be represented by a straight line on a scatterplot. What is an example of a positive correlation? An example of a positive correlation is when more time spent studying is associated with higher test scores. What is the main purpose of using a scatterplot in data analysis? The main purpose is to visualize trends and relationships between two variables. What does it mean if the slope of the line in a scatterplot is negative? A negative slope means that as the independent variable increases, the dependent variable decreases. What does it mean if the slope of the line in a scatterplot is positive? A positive slope means that as the independent variable increases, the dependent variable also increases.
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation quiz #2
