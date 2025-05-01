Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What does it mean if there is no correlation between two variables? No correlation means there is no apparent relationship or pattern between the two variables.

What is a scatterplot used for in statistics? A scatterplot is used to visualize the relationship between two numerical variables.

How can you identify a positive correlation on a scatterplot? A positive correlation is identified when the data points trend upward from left to right.

How can you identify a negative correlation on a scatterplot? A negative correlation is identified when the data points trend downward from left to right.

What is the difference between historical correlation and causation? Historical correlation refers to variables that have moved together in the past, but this does not mean one caused the other.

What does a weak correlation mean? A weak correlation means that the relationship between two variables is not strong, and the data points are widely scattered.