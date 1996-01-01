Steps in Hypothesis Testing quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
  • What does not need to be known in order to compute the p-value?
    Personal opinion or subjective judgment is not needed to compute the p-value; only the test statistic and the distribution under the null hypothesis are required.
  • When is a researcher at risk of making a Type II error?
    A researcher is at risk of making a Type II error when they fail to reject the null hypothesis even though the alternative hypothesis is true.
  • How do you determine the direction of a hypothesis test based on the null hypothesis H0: p ≤ 8.1?
    A null hypothesis of H0: p ≤ 8.1 with an alternative of p > 8.1 indicates a right-tailed test.
  • If you conduct a hypothesis test and your p-value is 0.016, what can you conclude?
    If the p-value is 0.016, you reject the null hypothesis at the 0.05 significance level, as the p-value is less than alpha.
  • If you conduct a hypothesis test and your p-value is 0.13, what can you conclude?
    If the p-value is 0.13, you fail to reject the null hypothesis at the 0.05 significance level, as the p-value is greater than alpha.
  • What is the decision rule when using the p-value approach to hypothesis testing?
    If the p-value is less than the significance level (alpha), reject the null hypothesis; otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis.
  • What question is necessary to ask when interrogating statistical validity in hypothesis testing?
    Is the sample size large enough and is the sampling method appropriate for the test being used?
  • What is an accurate definition of a Type II error?
    A Type II error is failing to reject the null hypothesis when the alternative hypothesis is actually true.
  • If you conduct a hypothesis test and your p-value is 0.02, what can you conclude?
    If the p-value is 0.02, you reject the null hypothesis at the 0.05 significance level, as the p-value is less than alpha.
  • What is not an assumption of the paired-samples t test?
    Independence between samples is not assumed in the paired-samples t test; the samples must be related.
  • Which of the following is not one of the steps in a one-sample t-test?
    Guessing the result is not a step in a one-sample t-test; all steps are systematic and based on statistical procedures.
  • Which form of hypothesis has the appropriate structure for a null hypothesis?
    The null hypothesis should be of the form H0: parameter = value.
  • When is there a risk of a Type I error in hypothesis testing?
    There is a risk of a Type I error whenever you reject the null hypothesis; the probability of this error is the significance level (alpha).
  • What is not assumed before starting an ANOVA test?
    Equal sample sizes are not required for ANOVA; the main assumptions are normality and equal variances.
  • What is the initial step in conducting a hypothesis test?
    The initial step is to state the null and alternative hypotheses.
  • What assumptions are required to use the two-sample test of means?
    Assumptions include independent random samples and approximately normal sampling distributions of the means.
  • What is not a conclusion of the central limit theorem?
    The central limit theorem does not guarantee that the population distribution is normal; it states that the sampling distribution of the sample mean approaches normality as sample size increases.
  • Which of the following is not a criterion for making a decision in a hypothesis test?
    Decisions are not based on subjective judgment; they are based on statistical comparison of p-value and alpha.
  • What is not true about p-values in hypothesis testing?
    It is not true that a large p-value indicates strong evidence against the null hypothesis; a large p-value suggests the sample is not unusual under the null hypothesis.
  • What are the two possible decisions you can make from performing a hypothesis test?
    You can either reject the null hypothesis or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
  • In hypothesis testing, what is the role of the null hypothesis?
    The null hypothesis represents the default claim about a population parameter that is tested against sample data.
  • What is the most relevant null hypothesis for evaluating sample data?
    The most relevant null hypothesis is the one that states the population parameter equals the claimed value.
  • Which statistical test is commonly used to compare a sample mean to a population mean?
    The one-sample t-test or z-test is commonly used to compare a sample mean to a population mean.
  • What is an appropriate null hypothesis for an experiment testing a population mean?
    An appropriate null hypothesis is H0: μ = value, where value is the claimed population mean.
