Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data quiz #1 Flashcards
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is an example of quantitative data collected from a group of students?An example of quantitative data is the heights or test scores of students, as these are numerical values.Which type of graph uses percentages to display its data?A pie chart uses percentages to display its data.Which observation is qualitative rather than quantitative?An observation such as eye color or nationality is qualitative, as it describes categories or labels rather than numbers.Which type of graph best shows data that are parts of a whole?A pie chart best shows data that are parts of a whole.Which is the best type of graph to show percents of a whole?A pie chart is the best type of graph to show percents of a whole.What is the difference between qualitative and quantitative data?Qualitative data consists of categories or labels, while quantitative data consists of numerical values.Which type of chart can be used to plot one or more data series on a secondary axis?A bar chart or line chart can be used to plot multiple data series, including on a secondary axis.How do qualitative and quantitative data differ?Qualitative data describes categories or labels; quantitative data describes numerical measurements.How can you identify a table that shows exponential decay?A table showing exponential decay will have values that decrease rapidly at first and then more slowly, following a multiplicative pattern.What is an example of quantitative data?An example of quantitative data is the number of students in a class or their test scores.Which type of graph displays data as percentages?Pie charts display data as percentages.When examining data to look for trends, what should you do?You should visualize the data using appropriate charts or graphs to identify patterns or trends.What generalization can be made from a graph showing frequencies?A graph showing frequencies allows you to generalize which categories or values are most or least common in the data set.How do you determine the value of a statistic associated with a graph?You determine the value by interpreting the relevant measure shown, such as frequency, percentage, or central tendency, depending on the graph type.What is the difference between a bar graph and a pie chart?A bar graph displays frequencies for categories, while a pie chart shows the percentage each category contributes to the whole.What type of information can be determined from a pie chart?A pie chart shows the proportion or percentage of each category relative to the total.What are scatter plots and histograms best used to visualize?Scatter plots are best for visualizing relationships between two quantitative variables; histograms are best for visualizing the distribution of a single quantitative variable.How do quantitative and qualitative data differ?Quantitative data is numerical, while qualitative data is categorical or descriptive.What is the shape of a symmetric distribution?A symmetric distribution has data values evenly distributed around the center, with both sides mirroring each other.What does a moderately left-skewed distribution look like?A moderately left-skewed distribution has a longer tail on the left side, with most data concentrated on the right.Heights of sunflowers in a garden are an example of which type of data?Heights of sunflowers are quantitative data.What is a true statement about box plots?Box plots display the median, quartiles, and possible outliers of a data set.What is a true statement about a dot plot?A dot plot shows individual data points and their frequency, making it easy to see the distribution.What is the shape of a right-skewed distribution?A right-skewed distribution has a longer tail on the right side, with most data concentrated on the left.What is a true statement about a boxplot?A boxplot summarizes data using the minimum, first quartile, median, third quartile, and maximum values.How is a Pareto chart different from a standard vertical bar graph?A Pareto chart arranges bars in descending order of frequency, while a standard bar graph may not.What is an advantage of using a stem-and-leaf plot instead of a histogram?A stem-and-leaf plot displays actual data values, allowing you to reconstruct the original data set.For which type of data set is a pie chart most useful?A pie chart is most useful for categorical data where you want to show the percentage each category contributes to the whole.Letter grades on a test are an example of which type of data?Letter grades are qualitative (categorical) data.What term describes the graphical representation of data?Data visualization describes the graphical representation of data.A pie chart is not used to display which type of data?A pie chart is not used to display quantitative data.For a distribution that is skewed right, what does the shape look like?A right-skewed distribution has a longer tail on the right side.Which graph would be best to display the percentage of movie releases by genre?A pie chart would best display the percentage of movie releases by genre.What is useful for organizing and summarizing data in a report?Charts and graphs such as bar charts, pie charts, and histograms are useful for organizing and summarizing data.How can you make data series easier to distinguish from one another in a graph?You can use different colors, patterns, or labels to distinguish data series.Which is not a graphical technique to display numerical data?A pie chart is not typically used to display numerical (quantitative) data.Which are examples of quantitative data?Examples of quantitative data include test scores, heights, and weights.Line charts are not recommended for what type of data?Line charts are not recommended for categorical data.Months of the year are an example of which type of data?Months of the year are qualitative (categorical) data.What type of distribution does a histogram illustrate?A histogram illustrates the distribution of quantitative data.