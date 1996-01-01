Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data quiz #2 Flashcards
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data quiz #2
What is qualitative data?Qualitative data consists of categories or labels, such as colors or types.Which characteristic best distinguishes quantitative data from qualitative data?Quantitative data is numerical; qualitative data is categorical.Why might a graphical display appear skewed, and how can you ensure data isn't skewed?A display may appear skewed if the data is not symmetrically distributed; ensuring data isn't skewed involves checking for outliers and using appropriate visualization.Which type of graph typically shows data in ranges?A histogram typically shows data in ranges.What is the function of the whiskers in a box and whisker plot?The whiskers in a box plot show the range of the data outside the quartiles, up to the minimum and maximum values.What is the general shape of data that is symmetric?Symmetric data has a balanced shape with equal distribution on both sides of the center.Which data sets are best shown in a dashboard?Data sets with multiple variables or categories are best shown in a dashboard using various charts and graphs.Which of these are forms of data: computers, files, graphs, photos, podcasts, text?Files, graphs, photos, podcasts, and text are forms of data.Which type of graph is best for analyzing quantitative dependent and independent variables?A scatter plot is best for analyzing quantitative dependent and independent variables.Which pieces of data are used to create a box plot?A box plot uses the minimum, first quartile, median, third quartile, and maximum values.What inferences can be drawn from statistics represented in a graph?You can infer trends, compare categories, and identify outliers or patterns from statistics in a graph.What is the minimum value of a data set as shown in a box plot?The minimum value is the leftmost point of the whisker in a box plot.What type of graph displays categories as slices of a circle?A pie chart displays categories as slices of a circle.What type of graph is best for showing means for several different treatments?A bar chart is best for showing means for several different treatments.In a right-skewed distribution, where is most of the data concentrated?Most of the data is concentrated on the left side, with a tail extending to the right.What is a true statement about a boxplot?A boxplot visually summarizes the spread and central tendency of a data set.What are some benefits of using graphs of frequency distributions?Graphs of frequency distributions help visualize patterns, identify outliers, and summarize data efficiently.When comparing boxplots of two groups, what should be done?Compare the medians, ranges, and quartiles to assess differences between the groups.A dot plot would be appropriate to display which kind of data?A dot plot is appropriate for small sets of quantitative data.Is it possible to use only text to describe quantitative data?While possible, visualizations like charts are more effective for quantitative data.What best explains why one graph appears skewed and another appears symmetric?The underlying data distribution determines whether a graph appears skewed or symmetric.How does an ogive differ from a frequency polygon?An ogive shows cumulative frequencies, while a frequency polygon shows frequencies for each class.What is a small embedded line graph that illustrates a single trend called?A sparkline is a small embedded line graph illustrating a single trend.Which of the following is quantitative data?Numerical measurements such as test scores or heights are quantitative data.What does a graph showing frequencies best describe?It best describes how often each category or value occurs in the data set.What statement best summarizes the data shown in a bar graph?A bar graph summarizes the frequency of each category in the data set.Which of the following would be classified as categorical data?Data such as eye color or nationality is classified as categorical data.Which would not be a valid way to summarize or visualize a categorical variable?A histogram is not a valid way to summarize or visualize a categorical variable.When comparing boxplots of two groups, what should be considered?Consider the medians, ranges, and quartiles of each group.Which would not be a valid way to summarize or visualize a categorical variable?A histogram is not valid for categorical variables.What is an example of qualitative data?An example of qualitative data is hair color or type of car.What is a graphical presentation of data to help in understanding their significance called?It is called data visualization.Which two types of graphs are best used to visualize how data is distributed?Histograms and stem-and-leaf plots are best for visualizing data distribution.When graphing your data, what is important to consider?It is important to choose the appropriate graph type for your data.To tell an audience a story about a data set, what is best to use?It is best to use a chart or graph to tell a story about a data set.What type of chart is best for showing the least purchased menu items at a bakery?A Pareto chart is best for showing the least purchased menu items.What type of chart is best for showing current new job openings in the banking industry?A bar chart is best for showing current new job openings by category.Does most research generate only quantitative data?No, research can generate both quantitative and qualitative data.Can bar charts be used for categorical data or time series data?Yes, bar charts can be used for both categorical and time series data.What is the purpose of a chart or graph?The purpose is to visually summarize and communicate data.