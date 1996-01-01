Skip to main content
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data quiz #2 Flashcards

Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data quiz #2
  • What is qualitative data?
    Qualitative data consists of categories or labels, such as colors or types.
  • Which characteristic best distinguishes quantitative data from qualitative data?
    Quantitative data is numerical; qualitative data is categorical.
  • Why might a graphical display appear skewed, and how can you ensure data isn't skewed?
    A display may appear skewed if the data is not symmetrically distributed; ensuring data isn't skewed involves checking for outliers and using appropriate visualization.
  • Which type of graph typically shows data in ranges?
    A histogram typically shows data in ranges.
  • What is the function of the whiskers in a box and whisker plot?
    The whiskers in a box plot show the range of the data outside the quartiles, up to the minimum and maximum values.
  • What is the general shape of data that is symmetric?
    Symmetric data has a balanced shape with equal distribution on both sides of the center.
  • Which data sets are best shown in a dashboard?
    Data sets with multiple variables or categories are best shown in a dashboard using various charts and graphs.
  • Which of these are forms of data: computers, files, graphs, photos, podcasts, text?
    Files, graphs, photos, podcasts, and text are forms of data.
  • Which type of graph is best for analyzing quantitative dependent and independent variables?
    A scatter plot is best for analyzing quantitative dependent and independent variables.
  • Which pieces of data are used to create a box plot?
    A box plot uses the minimum, first quartile, median, third quartile, and maximum values.
  • What inferences can be drawn from statistics represented in a graph?
    You can infer trends, compare categories, and identify outliers or patterns from statistics in a graph.
  • What is the minimum value of a data set as shown in a box plot?
    The minimum value is the leftmost point of the whisker in a box plot.
  • What type of graph displays categories as slices of a circle?
    A pie chart displays categories as slices of a circle.
  • What type of graph is best for showing means for several different treatments?
    A bar chart is best for showing means for several different treatments.
  • In a right-skewed distribution, where is most of the data concentrated?
    Most of the data is concentrated on the left side, with a tail extending to the right.
  • What is a true statement about a boxplot?
    A boxplot visually summarizes the spread and central tendency of a data set.
  • What are some benefits of using graphs of frequency distributions?
    Graphs of frequency distributions help visualize patterns, identify outliers, and summarize data efficiently.
  • When comparing boxplots of two groups, what should be done?
    Compare the medians, ranges, and quartiles to assess differences between the groups.
  • A dot plot would be appropriate to display which kind of data?
    A dot plot is appropriate for small sets of quantitative data.
  • Is it possible to use only text to describe quantitative data?
    While possible, visualizations like charts are more effective for quantitative data.
  • What best explains why one graph appears skewed and another appears symmetric?
    The underlying data distribution determines whether a graph appears skewed or symmetric.
  • How does an ogive differ from a frequency polygon?
    An ogive shows cumulative frequencies, while a frequency polygon shows frequencies for each class.
  • What is a small embedded line graph that illustrates a single trend called?
    A sparkline is a small embedded line graph illustrating a single trend.
  • Which of the following is quantitative data?
    Numerical measurements such as test scores or heights are quantitative data.
  • What does a graph showing frequencies best describe?
    It best describes how often each category or value occurs in the data set.
  • What statement best summarizes the data shown in a bar graph?
    A bar graph summarizes the frequency of each category in the data set.
  • Which of the following would be classified as categorical data?
    Data such as eye color or nationality is classified as categorical data.
  • Which would not be a valid way to summarize or visualize a categorical variable?
    A histogram is not a valid way to summarize or visualize a categorical variable.
  • What is an example of qualitative data?
    An example of qualitative data is hair color or type of car.
  • What is a graphical presentation of data to help in understanding their significance called?
    It is called data visualization.
  • Which two types of graphs are best used to visualize how data is distributed?
    Histograms and stem-and-leaf plots are best for visualizing data distribution.
  • When graphing your data, what is important to consider?
    It is important to choose the appropriate graph type for your data.
  • To tell an audience a story about a data set, what is best to use?
    It is best to use a chart or graph to tell a story about a data set.
  • What type of chart is best for showing the least purchased menu items at a bakery?
    A Pareto chart is best for showing the least purchased menu items.
  • What type of chart is best for showing current new job openings in the banking industry?
    A bar chart is best for showing current new job openings by category.
  • Does most research generate only quantitative data?
    No, research can generate both quantitative and qualitative data.
  • Can bar charts be used for categorical data or time series data?
    Yes, bar charts can be used for both categorical and time series data.
  • What is the purpose of a chart or graph?
    The purpose is to visually summarize and communicate data.