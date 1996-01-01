Skip to main content
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data quiz #3 Flashcards

Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data quiz #3
  • What types of data does a scatter plot require?
    A scatter plot requires two quantitative variables.
  • Which data visualization type best shows composition of values?
    A pie chart best shows composition of values.
  • What kind of graphical display can be used to determine if a distribution is approximately normal?
    A histogram can be used to determine if a distribution is approximately normal.
  • How is a stem-and-leaf plot similar to a dot plot in displaying data?
    Both display individual data values and their frequency.
  • What is the process of translating numerical information into visual images called?
    This process is called data visualization.
  • What is an example of quantitative data?
    An example is the number of books read by students.
  • How can the distribution shown by a box plot be described?
    It can be described as symmetric, skewed, or uniform based on the box and whisker positions.
  • The axes on a graph are labeled according to what?
    Axes are labeled according to the type of data being represented.
  • In a graph, what does the area of a rectangle typically correspond to?
    The area of a rectangle typically corresponds to the frequency or proportion of a category.
  • How can boxplots be used to compare the weights of male and female students?
    Boxplots can compare the medians, ranges, and variability of weights between male and female students.
  • Generally, bar charts are best suited for what type of data?
    Bar charts are best suited for categorical data.
  • Which graph best illustrates a uniform distribution shape?
    A bar chart or histogram with bars of equal height illustrates a uniform distribution.
  • A chart showing the number of occurrences by category would be used in what type of graph?
    A bar chart is used to show the number of occurrences by category.
  • What is the shape of a symmetric distribution?
    A symmetric distribution has equal data spread on both sides of the center.
  • In a stem-and-leaf plot, what does the rightmost digit of each data value represent?
    The rightmost digit represents the leaf, showing the individual data value within its group.
  • Select three examples of data.
    Examples of data include graphs, photos, and text.