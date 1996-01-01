Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data quiz #3 Flashcards
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data quiz #3
What types of data does a scatter plot require?A scatter plot requires two quantitative variables.Which data visualization type best shows composition of values?A pie chart best shows composition of values.What kind of graphical display can be used to determine if a distribution is approximately normal?A histogram can be used to determine if a distribution is approximately normal.How is a stem-and-leaf plot similar to a dot plot in displaying data?Both display individual data values and their frequency.What is the process of translating numerical information into visual images called?This process is called data visualization.What is an example of quantitative data?An example is the number of books read by students.How can the distribution shown by a box plot be described?It can be described as symmetric, skewed, or uniform based on the box and whisker positions.The axes on a graph are labeled according to what?Axes are labeled according to the type of data being represented.In a graph, what does the area of a rectangle typically correspond to?The area of a rectangle typically corresponds to the frequency or proportion of a category.How can boxplots be used to compare the weights of male and female students?Boxplots can compare the medians, ranges, and variability of weights between male and female students.Generally, bar charts are best suited for what type of data?Bar charts are best suited for categorical data.Which graph best illustrates a uniform distribution shape?A bar chart or histogram with bars of equal height illustrates a uniform distribution.A chart showing the number of occurrences by category would be used in what type of graph?A bar chart is used to show the number of occurrences by category.What is the shape of a symmetric distribution?A symmetric distribution has equal data spread on both sides of the center.In a stem-and-leaf plot, what does the rightmost digit of each data value represent?The rightmost digit represents the leaf, showing the individual data value within its group.Select three examples of data.Examples of data include graphs, photos, and text.