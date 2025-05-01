Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How can you use sum and difference identities to find the exact value of sin(75°)? To find sin(75°), express 75° as the sum of two known angles, such as 45° and 30°. Using the sum identity: sin(75°) = sin(45° + 30°) = sin(45°)cos(30°) + cos(45°)sin(30°). Substitute known values: sin(45°) = √2/2, cos(30°) = √3/2, cos(45°) = √2/2, sin(30°) = 1/2. Therefore, sin(75°) = (√2/2)(√3/2) + (√2/2)(1/2) = (√6/4) + (√2/4) = (√6 + √2)/4.

How can you use sum and difference identities to find the exact value of sin(165°)? Express 165° as the sum of two known angles, such as 120° and 45°. Using the sum identity: sin(165°) = sin(120° + 45°) = sin(120°)cos(45°) + cos(120°)sin(45°). Substitute known values: sin(120°) = √3/2, cos(45°) = √2/2, cos(120°) = -1/2, sin(45°) = √2/2. Therefore, sin(165°) = (√3/2)(√2/2) + (-1/2)(√2/2) = (√6/4) - (√2/4) = (√6 - √2)/4.

How can you use sum and difference identities to find the exact value of sin(105°)? Express 105° as the sum of two known angles, such as 60° and 45°. Using the sum identity: sin(105°) = sin(60° + 45°) = sin(60°)cos(45°) + cos(60°)sin(45°). Substitute known values: sin(60°) = √3/2, cos(45°) = √2/2, cos(60°) = 1/2, sin(45°) = √2/2. Therefore, sin(105°) = (√3/2)(√2/2) + (1/2)(√2/2) = (√6/4) + (√2/4) = (√6 + √2)/4.

How can you use sum and difference identities to find the exact value of cos(15°)? Express 15° as the difference of two known angles, such as 45° and 30°. Using the difference identity: cos(15°) = cos(45° - 30°) = cos(45°)cos(30°) + sin(45°)sin(30°). Substitute known values: cos(45°) = √2/2, cos(30°) = √3/2, sin(45°) = √2/2, sin(30°) = 1/2. Therefore, cos(15°) = (√2/2)(√3/2) + (√2/2)(1/2) = (√6/4) + (√2/4) = (√6 + √2)/4.

What is the sum identity for tangent when expanding tan(a + b)? The sum identity for tangent is tan(a + b) = (tan a + tan b) / (1 - tan a tan b). This formula allows you to expand the tangent of a sum into terms involving tan a and tan b.

When using the tangent sum or difference identity, what should you do if one of the tangent values is undefined? If one of the tangent values is undefined, rewrite the expression in terms of sine and cosine instead. This avoids undefined values and allows you to use the sum and difference identities for sine and cosine.