0. Review of College Algebra
Rationalizing Denominators
Rationalizing Denominators - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
1
concept
Rationalizing Denominators
Video duration:2m
2
ProblemProblem
Rationalize the denominator.
−275
A
−145
B
−257
C
−1457
D
−14107
3
ProblemProblem
Rationalize the denominator.
−x6+x
A
−x6x−1
B
6x+x
C
x6x+1
D
−x7x
4
concept
Rationalizing Denominators Using Conjugates
Video duration:3m
5
ProblemProblem
Rationalize the denominator and simplify the radical expression.
5−67
A
197
B
−1157+42
C
2157+42
D
1957+42
6
ProblemProblem
Rationalize the denominator and simplify the radical expression.
2+32−3
A
7−43
B
7+431
C
7+43
D
7−431
