Back
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods - Part 2 of 2
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods - Part 2 of 2
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / Analysis of Variance (f-Test) / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is the formula for calculating degrees of freedom for the larger standard deviation?
A
n
1
+ n
2
- 2
B
n
1
- 1
C
n
2
- 1
D
n
1
* n
2
