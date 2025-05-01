Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Addition and Subtraction Operations
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Addition and Subtraction Operations
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
3. Experimental Error / Addition and Subtraction Operations / Problem 2
Problem 2
Calculate (5.6 x 10
3
) + (3.4 x 10
3
) without using a calculator.
A
8.0 x 10
3
B
9.0 x 10
3
C
1.9 x 10
3
D
9.0 x 10
6
AI tutor
0
Show Answer