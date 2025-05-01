Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Analysis of Variance (f-Test)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Analysis of Variance (f-Test)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / Analysis of Variance (f-Test) / Problem 1
Problem 1
Calculate the f
quotient
for standard deviations of 5 and 2.
A
25
B
2.5
C
6.25
D
12.5
AI tutor
0
Show Answer