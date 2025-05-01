Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
EDTA
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
EDTA
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
11. EDTA Titrations / EDTA / Problem 5
Problem 5
How does an increase in ionic strength affect the formation constant of an EDTA-metal complex?
A
It has no effect on the formation constant.
B
It generally increases the formation constant.
C
It generally decreases the formation constant.
D
It causes the formation constant to fluctuate randomly.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer