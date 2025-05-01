Skip to main content
3. Experimental Error / Multiplication and Division Operations / Problem 2
Problem 2
Divide (6.4 x 10
5
) by (2.0 x 10
2
) and express the result in scientific notation.
A
3.2 x 10
4
B
3.2 x 10
5
C
3.2 x 10
2
D
3.2 x 10
3
