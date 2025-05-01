Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Back
Polyprotic Acids and Bases
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Polyprotic Acids and Bases
Practice
Summary
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Polyprotic Acids and Bases / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following best defines a polyprotic acid?
A
An acid that cannot donate any protons.
B
An acid that can donate more than one proton per molecule.
C
An acid that can donate electrons.
D
An acid that can donate only one proton per molecule.
