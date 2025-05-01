Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Principal Species
Principal Species
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Principal Species / Problem 3
Problem 3
Calculate the pK
a
for an acid with a K
a
of 3.2 x 10
-7
.
A
6.5
B
7.5
C
8.5
D
5.5
