The Gaussian Distribution
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / The Gaussian Distribution / Problem 5
Problem 5
Given a data set with values: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, calculate the mean and standard deviation.
A
Mean = 8, Standard Deviation = 3.16
B
Mean = 8, Standard Deviation = 2.83
C
Mean = 10, Standard Deviation = 2.83
D
Mean = 10, Standard Deviation = 3.16
