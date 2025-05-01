Measuring Absorbance quiz #1 Flashcards
Measuring Absorbance quiz #1
How do you calculate the percent transmittance of a sample in UV-Vis spectroscopy if its absorbance is 0.419?
Percent transmittance (%T) is calculated using the formula %T = 10^(-A) × 100, where A is absorbance. For an absorbance of 0.419, %T = 10^(-0.419) × 100 = 38.1%.If a sample in UV-Vis spectroscopy has a percent transmittance of 39.1%, how do you determine its absorbance?
Absorbance (A) can be calculated from percent transmittance (%T) using the formula A = -log10(%T/100). For %T = 39.1%, A = -log10(0.391) = 0.407.What does absorbance represent in UV-Vis spectroscopy?
Absorbance represents the quantity of light that a sample absorbs.How is percent transmittance (%T) defined in UV-Vis spectroscopy?
Percent transmittance is the amount of light that passes through a sample.What is the mathematical relationship between absorbance (A) and percent transmittance (%T)?
Percent transmittance is calculated as %T = 10^(-A) × 100.If a sample has an absorbance of 0.419, what is its percent transmittance?
The percent transmittance is 38.1%.How do you calculate absorbance if you know the percent transmittance?
Absorbance is calculated using the formula A = -log10(%T/100).What is the absorbance of a sample with a percent transmittance of 39.1%?
The absorbance is 0.407.How are absorbance and percent transmittance related to each other?
They are inversely related; as absorbance increases, percent transmittance decreases.What happens to light absorption and transmittance as the concentration of a sample increases?
As concentration increases, the sample absorbs more light and less light is transmitted through it.