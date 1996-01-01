24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Nutrients
24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance Nutrients
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cholesterol is an important lipid present in animal-based foods such as meat, poultry, eggs, and dairy products and is also produced in the liver. Cholesterol is essential for various cellular processes, including the production of hormones, vitamin D synthesis, and the formation of cell membranes. Which of the following statements is correct regarding the excretion of cholesterol from the body?
Cholesterol is an important lipid present in animal-based foods such as meat, poultry, eggs, and dairy products and is also produced in the liver. Cholesterol is essential for various cellular processes, including the production of hormones, vitamin D synthesis, and the formation of cell membranes. Which of the following statements is correct regarding the excretion of cholesterol from the body?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cholesterol is primarily excreted through the kidneys.
B
Cholesterol is eliminated through sweat glands in the skin.
C
Cholesterol is excreted through the lungs during respiration.
D
Cholesterol is excreted through the liver into bile and eliminated in feces.