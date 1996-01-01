23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Stomach
23. Digestive System Functional Anatomy: Stomach
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following illustration shows how gastric bypass surgery is conducted. Based on this diagram, which of the following can result from this surgery?
The following illustration shows how gastric bypass surgery is conducted. Based on this diagram, which of the following can result from this surgery?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fewer calories are absorbed.
B
More gastric acids are produced.
C
The stomach can hold a limited amount of food.
D
Options A and C
E
Options A and B