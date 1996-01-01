2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Passive vs. Active Transport
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components Passive vs. Active Transport
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following describes a passive transport process?
Which of the following describes a passive transport process?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It moves substances against their concentration gradients.
B
It requires cellular energy to move substances across the membrane.
C
Its rate of transport can be influenced by the concentration gradient and the nature of molecules.
D
It is generally faster than active transport.