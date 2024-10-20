- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which of the following muscles has its origin, insertion, and action incorrectly paired?
Watson strained his pectoralis major muscle while doing a bench press exercise. Identify the insertion of the pectoralis major.
Michael, a runner, recently experienced a foot injury. After a few days, he found it difficult to lift the front part of his foot. Which of the following muscles was most likely affected by the injury?
The movement of the body involves the coordinated action of several muscles acting together. The fibers of which of the following muscles are stretched and relaxed when the prime mover is active?
The following muscles are abductors of the arm, except:
Sarah is experiencing difficulty raising the corners of her mouth to smile. Upon examination, it is found that the muscle responsible for this action is not functioning properly. Identify the facial muscle involved in smiling.
Which of the following is an example of a first-class lever in the human body?
How do convergent muscles adapt to different activities?
Which of the following muscles is correctly matched with its corresponding compartment?
Muscles can be named according to several criteria. Which of the following about naming muscles is incorrect?
Which of the following muscles has short fascicles that join obliquely to a central tendon or a collection of tendons, giving it a feather-like appearance?