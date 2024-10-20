17. The Blood
17. The Blood / Platelets: Hemostasis / Problem 8
The following are statements regarding the role of different substances in the process of blood clotting.
P. Prothrombin is a key protein involved in the coagulation cascade.
Q. Sodium acts as a cofactor for various enzymes involved in coagulation
R. Fibrinogen is a soluble protein found in the blood that is converted into fibrin during blood clotting
S. Vitamin K is essential for the synthesis of several blood clotting factors in the liver.
Which of the following options includes all the correct statements?
Learn this concept