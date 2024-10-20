- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Answer the question by choosing responses from the following:
1) Sodium: plays a crucial role in the reabsorption of H+ ions in the kidneys.
2) Potassium: Present outside the cell in 10 times higher concentration than inside.
3) Calcium: Its concentration in the blood is increased by parathyroid hormone (PTH).
4) Hydrogen ions: are secreted in the renal tubules to reabsorb K+ ions.
5) Phosphate: Parathyroid hormone (PTH) acts on the kidneys to decrease phosphate reabsorption, resulting in increased urinary excretion of phosphate.
6) Ammonium ions: helps in the formation of urea in the DCT.
Which of the above options correctly matches the ions with their description?
The fluid volume in which of the following compartments is the highest?
Mr. Harley, a 68-year-old Jeep driver, had an accident and underwent cranial surgery. A few months after the surgery, he developed symptoms of extreme thirst with increased urination and presented to the A&E department with dehydration. The on-duty doctor gave him oral desmopressin, and his condition improved miraculously within a few hours. What do you think Mr. Harley is suffering from?
Diuretics are medications that can help maintain fluid and electrolyte balance in the body. Which of the following states the impact of taking diuretics?
For the body to remain properly hydrated, there must be regulation of water balance (i.e water intake must be equal to water loss). However, some of the water loss is considered insensible. Which of the following comes under that category?
The actions of ADH include the following except:
Amelia was suffering from prolonged vomiting, because of which the cells lining the gastrointestinal tract started to crenate. What effect will this typically have on the extracellular fluid (ECF)?