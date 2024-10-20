26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance / Fluid Balance / Problem 1

Answer the question by choosing responses from the following:

1) Sodium: plays a crucial role in the reabsorption of H+ ions in the kidneys.

2) Potassium: Present outside the cell in 10 times higher concentration than inside.

3) Calcium: Its concentration in the blood is increased by parathyroid hormone (PTH).

4) Hydrogen ions: are secreted in the renal tubules to reabsorb K+ ions.

5) Phosphate: Parathyroid hormone (PTH) acts on the kidneys to decrease phosphate reabsorption, resulting in increased urinary excretion of phosphate.

6) Ammonium ions: helps in the formation of urea in the DCT.





Which of the above options correctly matches the ions with their description?